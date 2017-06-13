SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that JXT Global is a sponsor of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards, at the Platinum level for the Asia-Pacific region and Gold in North America.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"As we continue to work with corporate HR teams it has become very apparent that they are desperate for solutions and technologies that work and are proven in the very competitive recruitment space. The JXT Global platform is an ideal fit as we have proven integration and can give HR teams back some control over their content, without having to wait for IT. We allow them to provide the best candidate experience," said Rick Maré, JXT Global's CEO.

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

Elaine Orler, board member of Talent Board and CEO of Talent Function, shared, "Focused on helping corporate HR teams streamline and market better digital user experiences, JXT Global shares Talent Board's vision of the candidate experience. We're delighted to welcome JXT Global as a sponsor of the NAM and APAC CandE Award programs and look forward to working together."

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About JXT Global

The talent acquisition race starts with creating a memorable candidate experience. A great digital marketing ecosystem brings together multiple components of your career sites, social media, email marketing, job board solutions, CRM, and search engine strategies onto a single platform to deliver a mobile and website responsive outcome. By enabling your online interaction with your audience to be seamless in real time, you build a simple but powerful online brand to optimize your returns. Every day, we work with a growing base of 800 recruiters worldwide to do exactly that across 23 countries and 17 languages. Our customers benefit from the best practices in creating a high-quality user experience for them and their candidates. With offices in Australia, London, New Zealand, Asia and the US, we empower four of the top five international recruitment companies to achieve brand and user interaction optimization. Visit us at https://www.jxtglobal.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.