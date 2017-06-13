Qatar Healthcare Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Healthcare Market to 2021 - High Prevalence of Diabetes and Rising Healthcare Infrastructure to Foster Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report focuses on the hospitals and clinics, medical devices used in the hospital setting, diagnostic laboratories, clinics and polyclinics, pharmaceutical drugs and injectable used for treatment and diagnostic purposes, and services provided by healthcare providers.

The report covers aspects such as overall healthcare market by its key segments including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, independent diagnostic laboratories, clinics/polyclinics, retail pharmacy and their sub-segments. The publication also includes the competitive landscape in each section, which discusses the major market players in every segment along with the detailed discussion about the organization.

The future analysis of overall Qatar Healthcare has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view. The report also includes information about health insurance in Qatar, regulatory bodies governing healthcare policies in Qatar, regulations which impact healthcare market and procedure to import medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Qatar Healthcare Sector Introduction and Private Spending, 2011-2021



4. Qatar Medical Devices Market Size by Value, CY2011 -CY2016



5. Qatar Pharmaceuticals Market Size by Value, CY2011-CY2016



6. Qatar Retail Pharmacy Market Size, CY2011-CY2016



7. Qatar Hospital Market Size



8. Qatar Clinic and Health Center Market Size, CY2011-CY2016



9. Qatar Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Market Size, CY2011-CY2016



10. Snapshot on Qatar Telemedicine Market



11. Analyst Recommendations



12. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Qatar Healthcare Market



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

AstraZeneca

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Biomeriux

GSK

Merck (MSD)

Novartis

Qatar Pharma

Qatari German Medical Equipments

Roche

Sanofi

