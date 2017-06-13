DOYLESTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today reported that that on June 12, 2017 it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with each of Mark S. Leventhal, a former director of the Company, and certain other persons and entities associated and/or affiliated with Mr. Leventhal (the "Leventhal Holders"), pursuant to which it purchased at the closing today all 1,061,980 shares of common stock of the Company then held by the Leventhal Holders, representing an approximate 6.2% aggregate ownership interest in the Company (based on 17,221,776 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 12, 2017). Upon consummation of the transactions, the Leventhal Holders ceased to hold any direct or indirect ownership interest in the Company. Additionally, the number of shares of common stock outstanding decreased from 17,221,776 to 16,159,796 as of June 13, 2017.
Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreements, the total consideration paid by the Company to the Leventhal Holders for their shares was $1,858,465, which amount was equal to the product of (i) $1.75 multiplied by (ii) the number of shares purchased.
Mr. Karkus stated, "We continue to have significant overhead costs and responsibilities related to the transition of our Cold-EEZE
Mr. Karkus also noted, "We started shipping our new dietary supplement, Legendz XL
Additionally Mr. Karkus stated, "We anticipate incurring operating losses for the foreseeable future related to costs incurred for the Cold-EEZE
About the Company
ProPhase is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health care products that are offered to the general public. We are also engaged in the research and development of other potential over-the-counter ("OTC") drugs and natural base health products, including supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products, and intend to explore and evaluate opportunities outside of the consumer products industry. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the launch of our new line of TK Supplements
Investor Contact
Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
(215) 345-0919 x 0