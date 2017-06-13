XPO Logistics, Inc.: Nu Skin Enterprises Selects XPO Logistics as Global Lead Logistics Provider

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 13, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. as global lead logistics provider under a multi-year contract. Nu Skin is a $2.2 billion provider of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions to markets in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

In collaboration with Nu Skin, XPO is developing an integrated, global supply chain logistics solution that utilizes proprietary technology for end-to-end management of product flows. Components include transportation management, warehousing and order fulfillment, as well as value-added services such as co-packing, kitting and real-time inventory tracking. The network will be managed through regional control towers around the world.

"Our growth strategy requires that we transform our supply chain logistics through scale and innovation," said Brad Morris, Nu Skin vice president of logistics and fulfillment. "In XPO, we've found a partner with industry-leading capabilities and the commitment to invest with us. Together, we're building a next-generation supply chain logistics partnership that will support our expansion well into the future through continuous improvement."

Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president, supply chain-Americas and Asia Pacific, said, "We're excited to work with Nu Skin as the architects of their supply chain logistics transformation. Our team is engineering a technology-rich infrastructure that will be highly efficient on a global scale. This partnership will benefit Nu Skin's distributors, sales associates, retailers and end-customers."

In the first operational phase, XPO will establish a control tower and distribution center in Singapore, and assume responsibility for transportation management and satellite warehouses throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific, with expansion into other regions projected to follow.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

