MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its partnership with Avalon CSC (Corporate Solutions Corp.), a Montreal-based systems integration and consulting services firm, to assist TECSYS in addressing the challenges of prospective customers in the growing supply chain management industry.

"TECSYS' supply chain management platform has the power and agility to meet the changing needs of complex supply chains in today's volatile business environment," said Nick Lovatsis, President of Avalon. "This partnership will allow us to leverage TECSYS' best-in-class technology with our strategic consulting services to deliver more value to clients in a variety of industries, and that will allow them to thrive in their competitive landscape."

The leading industry analyst firm has recognized TECSYS' solutions as "Visionary", they are used by the top four organizations in Gartner's Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25.

Robert Colosino, Vice President, Marketing at TECSYS, stated: "Avalon consultants' deep knowledge and expertise in our industry are a major asset to help solve customers' problems in today's disruptive commerce world. As certified TECSYS' solution experts, Avalon will extend our reach to more clients and deliver that intrinsic value as if it was our own."

About Avalon Corporate Solutions Corp.

Avalon CSC is a leading supply chain and management consulting company that delivers "best of breed" business and technological solutions that enable our clients to meet their continuously changing industry landscape. We work with our clients to create flexible and adaptable supply chain solutions that can respond quickly to the changing demands of the marketplace. Our solutions are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment with the key focus of delivering profits and enhancing competitive advantage.

Avalon CSC offers a portfolio of flexible supply chain solutions that extend the capabilities of TECSYS' WMS software, including Supply Chain Strategy, Forecast and Demand Planning, Inventory Management, DC Design, Transportation Management and Technology Enablement and Management. Our clients include Avon, GazMetro, CN Rail, Uni-Select, High Liner Foods, Government of Ontario & Canada, and more. More information is available at http://www.avaloncsc.com.

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution, transportation management, supply management at point-of-use as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business needs or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

