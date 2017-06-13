

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $786.98 million, or $3.76 per share. This was up from $709.14 million, or $3.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.33 billion. This was up from $2.30 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $786.98 Mln. vs. $709.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q4): $3.76 vs. $3.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $3.53 -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



