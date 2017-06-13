Technavio market research analysts forecast the global serological transplant diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006427/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global serological transplant diagnostics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global serological transplant diagnosticsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists reagents and accessories, and systems as the two major product segments, of which the reagents and accessories segment accounted for a larger portion of the market share in 2016.

According to Srinivas Sashidar, a lead analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnosticsresearch, "The global serological transplant diagnostics market is likely to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The sales of serological assays, kits, and systems will increase due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, coronary artery disease, and acute and chronic hepatitis among all age groups, particularly the geriatric population.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global serological transplant diagnostics market:

Increased incidence of organ failure

Advancements in technology for organ transplantation

M&As between small specialized hospitals and Tier-1 hospitals

Increased incidence of organ failure

The Increased consumption of alcohol, unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, and drug use are the leading causes of organ failure. In addition, there is also the increased prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A study estimated that 15%-20% of patients with NAFLD have nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which increases the demand for liver transplants.

Thus, with the increase in the incidence of organ failure, the demand for organ donors will increase, which will increase the demand for serological transplant diagnostic products, immunosuppressant, and organ preservation solutions.

Advancements in technology for organ transplantation

The development of new and improved transplantation products such as tissue products, tissue typing technology, and surgical medical instruments will drive the growth of the market. Advances in organ preservation have increased the efficiency of organs, which has led to a decrease in waiting time. In addition, vendors offer better and more efficient immunosuppressant drugs for transplant procedures.

"Advanced transplant technology helps avoid infections and monitor organ functioning and the health of patients during and after recovery. Advances in immunosuppressant drugs involve the development and use of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies to counteract steroid-resistant rejection," says Srinivas.

M&As between small specialized hospitals and Tier-1 hospitals

The acquisition of small hospitals by large Tier-1 hospitals has improved organ transplantation, wound care, and diagnosis, which has indirectly driven the growth of the global serological transplant diagnostic market. Such acquisitions also help train healthcare staff such as physicians and nurses.

As small hospitals get acquired by larger ones, patients get to avail a range of patient monitoring equipment. Also, owing to the brand value of large hospitals, many people opt to receive healthcare services from them, which increases the need for transplant diagnostic products, assays, and kits. The presence of skilled professionals after such acquisitions will encourage more people to opt for procedures in these hospitals, which will drive the market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2017-2021

Global Urinalysis Market 2017-2021

Global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like vaccinesoncology, and medical imaging. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com