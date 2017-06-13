Dominion Diamond Corporation (TSX: DDC, NYSE: DDC) (the "Company" or "Dominion") today announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 13, 2017. The results of the votes are as follows:
|Nominee
|
Votes For
|
of Votes
|
Votes
|
of Votes
|James K. Gowans
|51,685,476
|92.63%
|4,110,371
|7.37%
|Thomas A. Andruskevich
|54,974,936
|98.53%
|820,911
|1.47%
|Graham G. Clow
|53,608,872
|96.08%
|2,186,975
|3.92%
|Trudy Curran
|55,218,859
|98.97%
|576,988
|1.03%
|Tim Dabson
|55,187,507
|98.91%
|608,340
|1.09%
|David S. Smith
|54,817,105
|98.25%
|978,742
|1.75%
|Chuck Strahl
|53,753,557
|96.34%
|2,042,290
|3.66%
|Josef Vejvoda
|54,902,019
|98.40%
|893,828
|1.60%
About Dominion Diamond Corporation
Dominion Diamond Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of premium rough diamond assortments to the global market. The Company operates the Ekati Diamond Mine, in which it owns a controlling interest, and owns 40% of the Diavik Diamond Mine, both of which are located in the low political risk environment of the Northwest Territories in Canada. It also has world-class sorting and selling operations in Canada, Belgium and India.
