Dominion Diamond Corporation (TSX: DDC, NYSE: DDC) (the "Company" or "Dominion") today announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 13, 2017. The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For of Votes

For Votes

Withheld of Votes

Withheld James K. Gowans 51,685,476 92.63% 4,110,371 7.37% Thomas A. Andruskevich 54,974,936 98.53% 820,911 1.47% Graham G. Clow 53,608,872 96.08% 2,186,975 3.92% Trudy Curran 55,218,859 98.97% 576,988 1.03% Tim Dabson 55,187,507 98.91% 608,340 1.09% David S. Smith 54,817,105 98.25% 978,742 1.75% Chuck Strahl 53,753,557 96.34% 2,042,290 3.66% Josef Vejvoda 54,902,019 98.40% 893,828 1.60%

About Dominion Diamond Corporation

Dominion Diamond Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of premium rough diamond assortments to the global market. The Company operates the Ekati Diamond Mine, in which it owns a controlling interest, and owns 40% of the Diavik Diamond Mine, both of which are located in the low political risk environment of the Northwest Territories in Canada. It also has world-class sorting and selling operations in Canada, Belgium and India.

For more information, please visit www.ddcorp.ca

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006502/en/

Contacts:

Dominion Diamond Corporation

Jacqueline Allison, 416-205-4371

Vice-President, Investor Relations

jacqueline.allison@ddcorp.ca