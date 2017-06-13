Global $10.2 Billion Epoxy Resins Applications and Markets 2015-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Epoxy Resins: Applications and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Components of Epoxy Resins is Expected to Increase from $7.5 Billion in 2016 to Nearly $10.2 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.3%

The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of epoxy and hardeners used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major types of epoxy and hardeners, by region, by application and by curing agents. Revenue forecasts from 2015 to 2021 are given for each major type of epoxy and hardener with their applications and regional markets.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for epoxy resins. It explains the major market drivers of the global epoxy resin industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges, and the regional dynamics of the global epoxy and hardeners market. The report concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the epoxy resin industry globally with discussion of the market share of the major players by region.



Report Includes



An overview of the global markets and applications for epoxy resins.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Identification of trends that will affect the use of epoxy resins and their major end-use application markets.

Information pertaining to the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

Breakdowns of data by geography and application.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



4: Global Market for Epoxy Resins



5: Global Market for Epoxy Resin by Raw Material



6: Global Market for Curing Agents for Epoxy Resins



7: Global Market for Hardeners by Property



8: Drivers



9: Challenges



10: Supplier Landscape and Company Profiles



3M Co.

Adeka India Private Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Atlas Polymers Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Doctor Resin & Chemicals

DOW Chemical Company

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Emerald Performance Materials Llc

Epic Resins

Hexion Inc.

Huangshan Zhengjie New Materials Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd.

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Leuna-Harze Gmbh

Nama Chemicals

NAN YA Plastics Corp.

Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd.

Olin Corp.

PPG Industries

RICA SNC

Royce International

SF Composites

Sika AG

Sinopec Baling Co.

Solvay Inc.

System Three Resins Inc.

