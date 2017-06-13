WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has added a great new VISA ® credit card option for members. The new Mountain America Cash Back Credit Card offers cardholders the benefit of earning one and a half percent cash back on eligible purchases, with no limit to the amount of cash back earned. The cash back card comes with no annual fees, competitive interest rates and automatic quarterly pay outs to savings accounts.

Members can get help selecting the best card for their needs on a new comparison page on Mountain America's website.

"This card is a great option for members who want to make savings simple and automatic," says Tony Rasmussen, senior vice president of payment and business services. "Now members can enjoy the freedom to choose the best card that aligns with their financial needs. Additionally, members wanting guidance in selecting the best card option for their lifestyle will appreciate the ability to compare credit card options on our website."

The Mountain America Cash Back Credit Card also features no balance transfer fees, same-day card issuance or replacement at any branch, access to the free Card Manager via the mobile app and free access to cardholders' FICO® Scores.

Apply online, at the nearest Mountain America branch or over the phone at 1-800-748-4302.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 650,000 members and $6.4 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 87 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

Mountain America-safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at www.macu.com.

