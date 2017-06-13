IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Neurotrope, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Neurotrope, Inc. ("Neurotrope" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRP). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between January 7, 2016 and April 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Neurotrope shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Neurotrope made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about the efficacy of its lead product candidate, Bryostatin-1. On May 1, 2017, the Company announced "positive top-line results" of the focal Phase 2b trials of Bryostatin-1, mentioning "improvement in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease." The trial data negates these statements, however, as the top-line data relating to the 20-microgram dose of Bryostatin-1 did not produce statistically significant results. Neurotrope also allegedly failed to disclose statements about the efficacy of the 40-microgram dose in connection with its primary and secondary endpoints. After release of this news to the public, Neurotrope's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP