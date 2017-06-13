Global Patient Portal Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Delivery Mode, End User, Type & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Patient Portal Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Patient Portal Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 19.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.14 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Market Trends:

Growing demand for EHR

Lucrative opportunities from Cloud-Based Patient Portal Solutions

Recent Technological Developments in Patient Portal



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

InteliChart

eClinicalWorks

QSI Management, LLC

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Medfusion Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Patient Portal Market, By Delivery Mode



5 Patient Portal Market, By End User



6 Patient Portal Market, By Type



7 Patient Portal Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/758snq/global_patient

