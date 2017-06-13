MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LLG)(OTCQX: MGPHF)

The Company announces that it intends to issue an aggregate of 75,915 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price per share of $1.64 in payment of $124,500 in interest due and payable under the Company's 12% convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), which are held by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Fonds de solidarite FTQ and the Fonds regional de solidarite FTQ Cote-Nord. The Debentures are due June 11, 2019. Under the terms of the Debentures, the Company has the option to pay 50% of the semi-annual interest due on the Debentures in Common Shares. The balance of the interest owing under the Debentures, being $124,500, has been paid in cash. The issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest on the Debentures is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Common Shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Gueret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Gueret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Quebec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

