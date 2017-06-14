The global technical textile industry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global textile and apparel industry, with technical textile products experiencing increased demand worldwide. As this market continues to grow, China is expected to remain its leader and meet most of the demand from countries in the US and Europe. Details on this growing industry and its latest innovations are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes. Register today to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Technical Textile Industry Booming Globally

The global technical textile industry was estimated to be worth USD 142 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 165 billion by 2019. The market is segmented based on application and end-user industry, and is mainly comprised of construction textiles, clothing textiles, geo-textiles, domestic textiles, industrial textiles, medical textiles, sports textiles, and protective textiles.

The vast majority of technical textiles come from APAC, which accounts for a share of almost half of the global technical textiles market. China is the largest producer of both woven and non-woven technical textiles in this region, and is currently responsible for 30% of global production.

China Dominates the Global Technical Textile Industry

China's technical textiles future is bright with a large workforce, strong domestic market, and the advancements that it has experienced in textile technology makes the country a very strong competitor in the global technical textile industry. Despite setbacks in terms of reduced textile exports, these qualities have allowed China to continue to thrive in this area.

China's leading position is followed by the Americas with 19% of global production, India with 18%, the EU with 16%, and the rest of the world with 17%. However, most of these regions lack the same benefits China has. For example, Chinese textile factories typically have more employees and equipment than Indian ones; on average, the size of Chinese textile companies is five times larger than companies in India.

Medical Textiles are Leading China's Technical Textile Industry

The top 3 types of technical textiles are leading the industry for China. Medical textiles are currently experiencing the most demand in China's technical textile industry, and accounts for a large portion of the country's technical textile exports to countries in Europe and the Americas.

This is largely due to the growing need for more effective sterilization, sanitation, and protection against bacteria in healthcare settings in these regions, as well as the increasing use of medical technical textiles in biophysical monitoring systems, patient tracking devices, and other innovative applications in the healthcare industry.

