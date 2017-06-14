Technavio market research analysts forecast the global urinalysis marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global urinalysis market for 2017-2021. The global urinalysis market is segregated into instruments and consumables. The technologically advanced POCT instruments (fully automated analyzers, dipsticks, and reagents) for application areas such as diabetes and pregnancy are witnessing increased demand.

Srinivas Sashidar, a lead research analyst for in-vitro diagnostics at Technavio says, "The development of new techniques and testing platforms for diagnosis of infectious diseases has changed the protocol for detection of causative organisms of infectious diseases. Advances in technology have improved the testing methods for UTI, as they more accurate and sensitive, and provide faster outcomes and a broader range of pathogen detection compared with most traditional methods."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global urinalysis market:

Rising prevalence of UTI in hospitals

Technological advances

Favorable reimbursement of urinary catheters

Rising prevalence of UTI in hospitals

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) leading to incontinence have increased and are very common in the elderly population. Most cases are due to urinary disorders or abnormalities that reduce the control over the bladder. This includes disorders such as Parkinson's disease, incontinence due to old age, multiple sclerosis, and dementia. Therefore, most of the demand for urinalysis analyzers or consumables comes from the elderly population. According to the CDC, around 75% of UTIs acquired in the hospital are associated with a urinary catheter, which is a tube inserted into the bladder through the urethra to drain urine. Hence, the increase in the number of urinary infections in patients drives the urinalysis market across the globe.

Technological advances

The advances in the field of clinical and laboratory diagnostics have enabled faster detection and treatment of many diseases by the process of urinalysis. Continuous innovations in technology are increasing the performance and speed of clinical/laboratory diagnostics and play an integral part in decision-making while performing a disease test. The increase in infectious diseases and early detection of non-communicable diseases such as UTI, diabetes, kidney stones, or liver disorders are some of the strongest areas within the urinalysis field.

"The market may witness more product launches with advanced features in the next few years. Vendors are also focusing on introducing innovative testing kits for the rapid detection of various microbes," says Srinivas

Favorable reimbursement of urinary catheters

Favorable reimbursements have increased the demand for urinalysis tests in the market. As part of Obamacare, especially for catheter-assisted urinary tract infection (CAUTI), Medicare considers an intermittent catheter as a prosthetic benefit to an individual who has permanent urinary incontinence.

Urinalysis is one of the most useful indicators of health and disease, thus helping in the detection of renal or metabolic disorders. It aids in diagnosing and following the course of treatment in kidney and urinary system diseases and in detecting disorders in other parts of the body such as metabolic or endocrinological abnormalities in which the kidneys function normally. Urinalysis tests are covered by Medicare Payments Urinalysis procedures (81002 or 81003) when billed in conjunction with any E&M service.

