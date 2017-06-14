According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the processed meat market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

This research report titled 'Processed Meat Market in the US 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The processed meat market in the US is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market is driven by the demand for convenience food products among consumers. Health-conscious customers are keen on adding protein to their daily diet, and meat acts as an excellent source of protein.

Technavio's analysts categorize the processed meat market in the US into four major segments by type. They are:

Chilled processed meat

Frozen processed poultry

Canned/preserved meat and meat products

Frozen processed red meat

The top three segments based on technology for the processed meat market in the US are discussed below:

Chilled processed meat market in the US

Chilled processed meat products are fully cooked meat products and are ready for direct consumption. Spices, bread crumbs, and salt are added to these products to add taste. In retail shops, these products are stored in chilled cabinets and fridges.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "Pork sausages, beef sausages, and bacon are the most popular chilled processed meats in the US. An example of a product offered in the market is Chilled Natural Lamb provided by JBS under the brand name of Spring Crossing Cattle

Frozen processed poultry market in the US

The processed poultry market will grow at a steady pace during the forecast period is because consumers are experiencing a change in lifestyle and growing urbanization is also affecting the consumption patterns of the consumers. Frozen processed poultry has gained higher acceptance over the other meat such as pork and beef due to its high protein content and comparatively affordable price.

"Frozen processed poultry meat has a higher demand among consumers as it is less expensive in comparison to other processed meat products. Increased intake of poultry meat owing to its high protein content amongst health-conscious individuals is a key factor boosting the growth of the frozen processed poultry market in the US," says Akash.

Canned/preserved meat and meat products market in the US

Canned meat can be stored for a longer duration of time than other meat variants and can be used when fresh ingredients are scarce. Canned/preserved meat products are less popular compared to frozen food products as consumers consider frozen meat products to be healthier, free of preservatives and additives, and fresh.

Canned/preserved meat products are facing competition from ready-to-eat frozen meat products. However, the canned/preserved meat market has started maturing in the US, leading to product commoditization.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AdvancePierre Foods

Hormel Foods

JBS

Tyson Foods

