Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006454/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive homogenous charge compression ignition market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global HCCI marketfor 2017-2021. Automakers, such as Mazda Motor, Nissan Motor, and Hyundai Motor, are expected to launch vehicles equipped with HCCI engines, which will drive the global automotive HCCI market. In addition, the growing R&D in the field of automotive HCCI engines, and the stringent carbon emission norms will drive the global automotive HCCI market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global HCCI market:

HCCI engines improve fuel efficiency and reduce throttling losses

Compatibility of HCCI engines with alternative fuels

Decreasing prices of retail gasoline driving the ICE market

HCCI engines improve fuel efficiency and reduce throttling losses

An HCCI engine improves performance and increases fuel efficiency due to reduced throttling losses. Automotive HCCI systems combine the features of CI (compression ignition) and SI (spark ignition) engines. According to the industry experts, the HCCI engines increase fuel efficiency by 20% due to the better conversion of chemical energy into mechanical energy.

These engines are compatible with various types of fuels. For instance, ethanol can be used instead of gasoline or diesel. The engine is suitable for cold starting applications that result in the clean burning of fuel. These features make HCCI engines environment-friendly by reducing tailpipe emissions.

Compatibility of HCCI engines with alternative fuels

HCCI engines offer benefits such as improved engine performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced exhaust emissions because of which an increasing number of automakers are investing heavily in commercializing this technology.

"The HCCI engines are compatible with various types of fuels. Most of the developments require gasoline in the HCCI engines. However, some engine designers and developers are working on the use of hydrogen gas or natural gas with diesel to make them as efficient as gasoline for HCCI applications," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrainresearch.

There is an increasing focus on the integrating fuels with high octane number (such as diesel) with high cetane number (such as hydrogen gas or natural gas) that can help in increasing the durability and reliability of the engine. In addition, it will also help in minimizing CO (carbon monoxide) and NOx (nitrous oxide) emissions. The flexibility and compatibility of these engines will drive the global automotive HCCI market.

Decreasing prices of retail gasoline driving the ICE market

Most of the vehicles worldwide are powered by gasoline. The retail prices of gasoline play a crucial role in determining the running cost of an automobile, which further affects the demand in the automotive industry. The automotive industry focuses on producing cheaper automated manual transmission systems for entry-level cars and sedans in the countries listed in the ASEAN.

"The expected increase in the demand for such vehicles, stringent government regulations for achieving fuel efficiency by reducing emissions, and the increasing traffic congestions will drive the global automotive HCCI market during the forecast period," says Siddharth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Two-wheeler Transmission System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Flat Boxer Engine Market 2017-2021

Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tiresautomotive components, and automotive electronics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006454/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com