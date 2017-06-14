

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, in an interview published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, confirmed that the tech company is working on the 'autonomous systems' behind driverless cars.



Despite, rumors being circulated about Apple's autonomous car technology research codenamed 'Project Titan', this the first time the company has revealed any details about it.



'We're focusing on autonomous systems. And clearly, one purpose of autonomous systems are self-driving cars. There are others,' Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg on June 5, that appears to have been published Tuesday.



'And we sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on and so autonomy is something that's incredibly exciting for us, but we'll see where it takes us.'



