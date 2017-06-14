

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) said that at its Annual General Meeting, all resolutions were all passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions; resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.



The AGM approved the directors' remuneration report; new Articles of Association.



The Company also confirms that, following the conclusion of the Company's 2017 AGM, Daniel Bernard retired from the Board and Andy Cosslett became Chairman of the Board of Directors. Andy Cosslett is now a member of both the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.



