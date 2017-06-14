

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after halting the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau and is expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic ahead of today's rate decision from the FOMC - while a bump in the price of crude oil adds to the positive sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and miners, while the oil companies and properties were mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 13.87 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,153.74. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 23.12 points or 1.26 percent to end at 1,859.88.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.19 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke jumped 1.38 percent, Gemdale shed 0.27 percent, PetroChina was up 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.98 percent and Zijin Mining climbed 1.85 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and stayed that way, lifting both the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 92.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,328.47, while the NASDAQ advanced 44.90 points or 0.7 percent to 6,220.37 and the S&P 500 rose 10.96 points or 0.5 percent to 2,440.35.



Trading activity was subdued ahead of today's Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy. While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, traders will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



In economic news, the Labor Department said that producer prices were flat in May. Economists had expected a gain of 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, core PPI rose 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures were up Tuesday amid signs that Saudi Arabia will further cut production in order to preserve OPEC's supply quota deal with Russia. July WTI oil climbed 38 cents or 0.8 percent to $46.46/bbl.



Closer to home, China will release May figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment later this morning.



Retail sales are expected to hold steady at 10.7 percent, while industrial production is tipped to climb 6.4 percent on year - slowing from 6.5 percent in April. FAI is pegged at 8.8 percent on year, down from 8.9 percent a month earlier.



