

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rebounding on Wednesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street. However, gains are modest ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 57.51 points or 0.29 percent to 19,956.26, off a high of 20,009.93 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is adding 0.3 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Toshiba is losing almost 5 percent after the company disclosed a lawsuit from 70 plaintiffs that is seeking about 43.9 billion yen for losses blamed on an accounting scandal. The company has now been hit with 26 suits demanding a total of nearly $1 billion.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is rising more than 4 percent, Kyocera is higher by more than 3 percent and Showa Denko KK is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, JFE Holdings and Asahi Kasei Corp. are lower by almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Dow and the S&P 500 both climbing to record closing highs on bargain hunting. Nonetheless, trading activity was subdued ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy.



The Dow climbed 92.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,328.47, the Nasdaq advanced 44.90 points or 0.7 percent to 6,220.37 and the S&P 500 rose 10.96 points or 0.5 percent to 2,440.35.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher for a second day Tuesday, amid signs that Saudi Arabia will further cut production in order to preserve OPEC's supply quota deal with Russia. July WTI oil climbed $0.38 or 0.8 percent to settle at $46.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX