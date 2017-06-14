

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial Production in China was up 6.5 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 6.4 percent, and it was unchanged from the April reading.



The bureau also said that retail sales advanced an annual 10.7 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Fixed asset investment was up 8.6 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 8.8 percent and down from 8.9 percent in the previous month.



