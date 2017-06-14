

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) to upgrade its board of directors as the company prepares to announce a new chairperson.



Over the past few weeks, BHP's shareholders have made clear that substantial and meaningful change is needed, Elliott said.



'The appointment of a strong, experienced, and visionary chairperson would be a welcomed first step for BHP. But it would only be a first step. BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed share buybacks that are at the root of much of today's underperformance. A significant upgrade in directors is needed,' Elliott said in a statement.



Elliott said that shareholder frustration is understandable considering BHP's sustained underperformance: Over the past 2, 5 and 10 years, BHP has underperformed its closest peer Rio Tinto by 31%, 44% and 11% respectively.



BHP's weak shareholder returns do not exist in isolation. Current BHP management has used its owners' capital unwisely - destroying tens of billions of dollars in shareholder wealth on an ill-advised expansion into the U.S. onshore petroleum business. Billions more have been destroyed on share buybacks at inflated prices.



In a note to investors, AMP Capital, the A$165 billion Australian fund manager, and one of BHP's largest shareholders, called on BHP to conduct an 'independent assessment' of Elliott's proposal to unify BHP's legacy dual-listed company structure and to 'prove the worth of its US onshore business and why it is compatible in the BHP portfolio.'



