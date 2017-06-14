

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street. Nevertheless, gains are modest in most markets as investors awaited the release of Chinese economic data and also looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, investors will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Australian market is modestly higher in cautious trades, extending gains from the previous session, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.90 points or 0.43 percent to 5,797.70, off a high of 5,804.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 25.20 points or 0.43 percent to 5,827.00.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.1 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is up 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.3 percent, while Santos is declining almost 1 percent.



The major miners are mostly lower amid the sharp fall in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is adding 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 1 percent.



Vocus Group reaffirmed its outlook for full-year underlying profit. Shares of the telecom operator are gaining more than 1 percent.



Ardent Leisure has resisted a push from major shareholder Ariadne to appoint new directors to its board, calling it 'destabilizing'. The theme parks operator's shares are up 0.3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia ebbed again in June, as its index slipped 1.8 percent to a score of 96.2.



That follows the 1.1 percent decline in May to 98.0. In all, the index has declined in three straight months and continues to rest beneath the break-even line of 100 that separates optimists from pessimists.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after iron ore prices fell sharply. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7537, down from US$0.7550 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is rebounding following the overnight gains on Wall Street. However, gains are modest ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 57.51 points or 0.29 percent to 19,956.26, off a high of 20,009.93 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is adding 0.3 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Toshiba is losing almost 5 percent after the company disclosed a lawsuit from 70 plaintiffs that is seeking about 43.9 billion yen for losses blamed on an accounting scandal. The company has now been hit with 26 suits demanding a total of nearly $1 billion.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is rising more than 4 percent, Kyocera is higher by more than 3 percent and Showa Denko KK is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, JFE Holdings and Asahi Kasei Corp. are lower by almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Dow and the S&P 500 both climbing to record closing highs on bargain hunting. Nonetheless, trading activity was subdued ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy.



The Dow climbed 92.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,328.47, the Nasdaq advanced 44.90 points or 0.7 percent to 6,220.37 and the S&P 500 rose 10.96 points or 0.5 percent to 2,440.35.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher for a second day Tuesday, amid signs that Saudi Arabia will further cut production in order to preserve OPEC's supply quota deal with Russia. July WTI oil climbed $0.38 or 0.8 percent to settle at $46.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



