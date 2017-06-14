Zaloni Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Partnership

Zaloni's data lake solutions enable ixtel clients to derive more business value from big data

DURHAM, North Carolina, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As part of its strategy to build business in the Middle East, Zaloni, the data lake company, today announced a strategic value added reseller partnership with leading United Arab Emirates (UAE) digital services company, ixtel. ixtel's consulting services focus on supporting the digital transformation of Middle Eastern companies in industries including telecommunications, financial services and healthcare and helping them remain competitive. US-based Zaloni established its regional base of operations in Dubai, UAE in 2016.

With Zaloni, ixtel can deliver top-tier big data intelligence solutions more efficiently and cost-effectively than competitors in the region - enabling more companies to transform the massive amounts of structured and unstructured data they've collected into meaningful business insights.

"Zaloni's partnership with ixtel will help companies in the Middle East region derive maximum value from their growing data assets with a next-generation data architecture," said Ben Sharma, CEO, Zaloni. "Zaloni's data lake management platform will provide ixtel customers with enterprise data management, governance and self-service data solutions to support a wide variety of business use cases."

Zaloni's data lake management, governance and self-service platform enables data consumers to leverage data for business-critical use cases such as customer 360, product/services development, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. The platform ensures control throughout the data pipeline from data source to data consumer. Zaloni can deliver an analytics-ready data environment in weeks instead of months and significantly increase return on investment through faster time to insight, lower staffing costs and reduced maintenance.

"With its ability to analyze and report on large and complex data, Zaloni is a perfect complement to ixtel big data and analytics service offerings, providing strategic benefits to both ixtel and our customers," said Mehdi Quraishi, ixtel's CEO. "With Zaloni, users always have access to the real-time data they need to make more informed business decisions."

Fore more information visit www.ixtel.com or www.zaloni.com.