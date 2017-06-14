

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.5519 against the euro and 79.49 against the yen, from early lows of 1.5571 and 79.25, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.7224 and 1.0431 from early lows of 0.7199 and 1.0464, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.53 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.03 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX