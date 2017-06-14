

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.9959 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9979.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen, the loonie advanced to 1.3213, 1.4823 and 83.27 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3242, 1.4843 and 83.11, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.97 against the aussie, 1.30 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.



