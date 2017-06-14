

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) Wednesday said it has invested nearly $225 million in its Akron wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016, to enhance local networks.



These investments improve reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders, the company said.



In 2016, AT&T said it made more than 580 wireless network upgrades in Summit and surrounding counties. The completed improvements include adding greater capacity and speeds to cell towers within the area.



Mayor Dan Horrigan, City of Akron, said, 'For the Akron area to continue to thrive and serve residents, it's crucial companies invest through thoughtful innovation,' said 'By investing in our area, AT&T is making business growth possible. And our residents have the tools to stay connected and entertained.'



The AT&T LTE network covers nearly 400 million people in North America. The First Responder Network Authority or FirstNet recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network.



The company said it would expect to make a significant investment to upgrade and maintain Ohio's FirstNet network over the next 25 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX