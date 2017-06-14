

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded as initially estimated in April, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



Industrial output grew 4 percent month-on-month in April, in line with the preliminary estimate published on May 31. Production had declined 1.9 percent in March.



In April, shipping and stock advanced 2.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively as previously estimated.



Compared to previous year, industrial production grew 5.7 percent in April.



The capacity utilization increased 4.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX