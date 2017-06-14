

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth eased notably in April after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The volume of exports climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 6.4 percent spike in March. The measure has been rising since June 2014.



In April, exports grew mainly from electrical machinery and chemicals. Meanwhile, exports of natural gas were again significantly lower than a year earlier.



Imports also increased at a weaker pace of 0.6 percent annually in April, following a 7.5 percent growth in the preceding month.



