H3 Dynamics, a pioneering tele-robotics tech startup from Singapore is proud to announce it has chosen Paris, France as its regional headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company will furthermore establish new R&D activities in France, in areas ranging from advanced energy storage systems to visual analytics.

H3 Dynamics chose Paris and France's buoyant tech startup ecosystem as its European base in a continued effort to drive engineering excellence, new technology partnerships and customer success. Set at the cross-roads of robotics, cognitive computing, and IoT, H3 Dynamics also enhances the autonomy of sensors and small aerial drones with advanced hydrogen energy storage. Through the effective convergence of several technologies, the group intends to market a range of solutions that achieve productivity gains and operational efficiencies for its clients.

"In March 2017 in Singapore, the Prime Minister of Singapore and former French President announced 2018 as the 'Year of Innovation' between both countries, two 'startup nations' with a shared willingness to shape the future of innovation and strengthen economic ties," said Marc Abensour, Ambassador of France in Singapore. "With a European HQ in Paris and a Global HQ in Singapore, H3 Dynamics is a concrete example of this ambition."

"I am delighted with the decision of the pioneer Singaporean company H3 Dynamics to establish its European HQ and new R&D activities in France. Business France has facilitated H3 Dynamics' project along with its partner Paris Region Entreprises," said Caroline Leboucher, Chief Operating Officer, Invest, of Business France.

"We are excited about starting up our European operations in France, a country that has stood out in recent times for its drive for innovation and its audacity as seen in the President's initiative 'Make our planet great again'," says Founder and CEO Taras Wankewycz, a tech entrepreneur based in Singapore since 2011.

H3 Dynamics, an IBM Business Partner and a member of Intel's Global IoT Alliance will be exhibiting its solutions at Europe's largest tech event (Vivatechnology innovation fair in Paris on June 15-17) on the VINCI Energies Lab as well as in the show's Discovery Zone. H3 Dynamics, through its partnership with the Starburst Aerospace Accelerator, will also exhibit at the Paris Air Show on June 21st

For more information, please visit us at Vivatechnology: booth M15-019 (Vinci Energies Lab) and booth G20-021 (Discovery Zone) on June 15th, 16th and 17th at the Parc des Expositions Paris, France, or at the Paris Air Show Hall Concorde Booth S5 (Paris Air Lab) on June 21st.

H3 Dynamics is headquartered in Singapore, with established regional offices Asia, North America and Europe. The group is composed of three tech pillars: hydrogen energy for enhanced electric flight, networked drone automation systems, and field data analytics services.

www.h3dynamics.com

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

www.businessfrance.fr

Paris Region Entreprises is the agency in charge of promoting the Paris Region to attract international companies and support them in setting up by providing a full range of tailored services. President: Franck Margain CEO: Robin Rivaton

www.parisregionentreprises.org

