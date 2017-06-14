HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- The Quality Building Award 2018 (QBA 2018) is now officially open for nomination. QBA is a biennially-held award giving public recognition to buildings embodying excellence across a range of categories.

QBA 2018 features three main changes compared to the previous years with the goals of increasing industry representation, and encouraging further stakeholder engagement. They are:

A newly-introduced "Non-Residential Building -- Government, Institution or Community" category.

An increase in the number of jurors (from 9 to 14).

A single combined "Building Outside Hong Kong" category (previously separated into two).

Sr LAI Yuk Fai, Stephen, Chairman of the QBA 2018 Organizing Committee, said: "I am deeply honored to be selected to lead the QBA 2018 award process. Over the years, QBA has become one of the most recognized industry awards thanks to widespread industry participation and engagement. This year's theme, 'Driven by Profession, United for Success', aims to reinforce QBA's vision: to unite professionals from all backgrounds and disciplines in the pursuit of true building excellence."

Regarding the changes from previous years, Sr LAI added: "As the industry continues to evolve, so does the need for more perspectives to be represented. As such, the QBA 2018 Organizing Committee has decided to further expand the number of jurors from 9 to 14. Furthermore, the Non-Residential Building category has been separated into commercial and non-commercial. We believe these changes will continue QBA's tradition of rewarding excellence, while also paving the way for greater industry involvement and representation in the years to come."

Key Facts

QBA was co-founded in 2001 by nine of Hong Kong's leading property sector institutions, and has been jointly organized on a biennial basis since. QBA 2018 is the ninth iteration since inception.

The leading organizer is changed for each iteration of the award to ensure fairness. QBA 2018 will be chaired by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, with support from eight other co-organizing institutions.

Nominations will open on 13 June 2017, and close on 3 November 2017 (12nn). The adjudication process will follow. Information on submission details are listed at www.QBA.com.hk.

Results will be revealed on 15 June 2018 at the QBA 2018 Award Presentation Banquet. The venue will be the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong at 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai.

Past winners include (but are not limited to) buildings like PMQ, Hong Kong Science Park Phase 3ab, Harmony Place, and Double Cove. Overseas winners include "The Amethyst" in Shanghai, and the Chengdu International Finance Square.

Categories and Eligibility

The six award categories for QBA 2018 are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CATEGORIES NOMINATION REQUIREMENTS* ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominated new building must be a single 1) Hong Kong independent structure not part of a complex Residential containing other buildings. (Single Building) Major Function of the nominated building must be for residential use. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominated new buildings must be a group of 2) Hong Kong buildings of similar kinds, which form a Residential residential complex. (Multiple Buildings) Major Function of the nominated multiple buildings must be for residential use. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3) Hong Kong Non- Major Function of the nominated new building Residential must be for Government, Institution or Community (New Building - use. Government, Institution Nominated new building may be single or multiple or Community) buildings. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4) Hong Kong Non- Major Function of the nominated new building Residential (New Building must be for non-residential use or non-GIC use. - Non- Government, Nominated new building may be single or multiple Institution or Community) buildings. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, 5) Hong Kong Building revitalization or similar process to its physical (Renovation / structure and/or communal facilities. Revitalization) Nominated existing building may be a residential or non-residential building. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominated building must be outside the territorial limits of the Hong Kong Special 6) Building Outside Hong Administrative Region. Kong Major Function of the nominated new building must be for residential or non-residential use. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eligible buildings should possess either Occupation Permits (OP or Phased OP), Acknowledgment letters on Form BA14 or Confirmation letter of Substantial Completion between 1 January 2014 and 30 June 2017 as stated in the submission requirements.

Award Tiers

Multiple awards are provided every year. They are ranked as follows:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- AWARD TYPE DESCRIPTION --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quality Excellence Award Only one Quality Excellence Award will be presented to a project within the territorial limits of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with outstanding OVERALL quality that is judged to be the BEST among all the Grand Award Winners. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grand Awards* There will be recognition of Grand Award Winner(s) for each nomination category. This is the highest recognition to projects at the category level. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Merits* There will be recognition of merit(s) for each nomination category. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finalists* There will be recognition of finalist(s) for each nomination that has passed the first screening, site visits and that has been presented at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel cum Conference. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

* QBA 2018 Organizing Committee reserves the right not to bestow an award if the Jury Panel deems that no nomination is worth receiving that particular award. The decision of the Jury Panel shall be final.

Advisors and Jury Panel

QBA 2018 is supported by the following industry leaders as Honorary Advisors and Jurors. Jurors are selected from various backgrounds to provide a balanced perspective:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Honorary Ir Dr Lo Wai Kwok, SBS, Legislative Council Member, Advisors MH, JP Engineering ------------------------------------------------------------ The Hon Abraham Shek Lai Legislative Council Member, Real Him, GBS, SBS, JP Estate and Construction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jury Panel Director, Buildings Department, Chairman Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP Hong Kong SAR Government ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jury Panel Chairman of QBA 2018 Organizing Vice-Chairman Sr LAI Yuk Fai, Stephen Committee ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr CHAN Chi Kau, President, The Hong Kong Institute Jury Panel Johnnie, BBS, JP of Housing ------------------------------------------------------------ Ir CHAN Kwok Cheung, Senior Vice President, The Hong Thomas Kong Institution of Engineers ------------------------------------------------------------ President, The Hong Kong Institute Mr Marvin CHEN of Architects ------------------------------------------------------------ Director, School of Architecture, Prof Nelson CHEN The Chinese University of Hong Kong ------------------------------------------------------------ Vice President, The Hong Kong Mr Philip FUNG Chapter of International Facility Management Association ------------------------------------------------------------ Deputy Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Ir CS HO Assurance Agency ------------------------------------------------------------ President, The Hong Kong Institute Sr Thomas HO of Surveyors ------------------------------------------------------------ First Vice President, The Hong Kong Mr Eddie LAM Construction Association ------------------------------------------------------------ Adjunct Associate Professor, Division of Architectural Mr LAM Sair Ling Conservation Programmes, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong ------------------------------------------------------------ Deputy Director, Architectural Mrs Sylvia LAM, JP Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government ------------------------------------------------------------ Deputy Director, Electrical and Mr SIT Wing Hang, Mechanical Services Department, Alfred, JP Hong Kong SAR Government ------------------------------------------------------------ President, Hong Kong Institute of Cr TANG Chi Wang Construction Managers ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information about QBA and QBA 2018, including the nomination procedures and past winners, please visit the official website at www.QBA.com.hk and follow our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QBAHK/.

About Quality Building Award

The Quality Building Award was co-founded in 2001 by nine building and construction related institutes and associations in Hong Kong. The award, held biennially, gives public recognition to buildings of outstanding quality that demonstrate outstanding teamwork and excellence across a range of categories.

Organizers of QBA 2018

QBA 2018 is co-organized by nine professional institutions in Hong Kong. They are:

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (Chair for QBA 2018)

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

The Hong Kong Construction Association

The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

--Building Division

--Building Services Division

--Structural Division

The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

The Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management Association

The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong

