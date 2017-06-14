

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported that its first-quarter (1 February - 30 April) net profit amounted to 654 million euros, up 18% from the first quarter of 2016. First-quarter net sales growth was 14% in the first quarter of 2017 to 5.6 billion euros. Sales growth in constant-currency terms was 12.5%.



From 1 February to 3 June 2017, sales in constant currency terms increased by 12%. Inditex has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for 18 July. The Board will ask the company's shareholders to approve the payment of an overall dividend from 2016 profits of 0.68 euros per share, 0.34 euros of which was already paid out on 2 May 2017; the balance would be paid on 2 November 2017.



