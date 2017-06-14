Folgendes Instrument wird heute (14.06.2017) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (06.14.2017).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:

XTG ES0105065009 TALGO S.A.



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.