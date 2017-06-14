

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - UMC (UMC) said it appointed senior vice presidents SC Chien and Jason Wang as co-presidents of the company, following Po-Wen Yen's retirement as UMC CEO. The transition will become effective immediately.



The co-presidents are collectively accountable for the overall performance of UMC, and will report to Chairman Stan Hung directly.



SC Chien will focus on the core manufacturing and technology aspects of UMC including R&D and operations. Chien possesses more than 30 years of semiconductor R&D experience. He joined UMC in 1989, and throughout his 28 years at UMC, he has led multiple functions within the company, including ATD or advanced technology development, STD or specialty technology development, CE or customer engineering, TTD or technology transfer and development, IPDS (IP & design support) and CM or Corporate marketing.



Jason Wang will focus on the business aspects of UMC, including corporate strategy & planning, sales & marketing, and customer engineering. Mr. Wang joined UMC as vice president of Corporate Marketing in 2008. From 2009 to 2014, he served as president of UMC-USA responsible for UMC North American business. Most recently, he was senior vice president in charge of Worldwide Sales and Corporate Marketing.



