Companies deliver low-cost, high quality, production components utilizing cutting edge manufacturing processes tailored to additive materials

Norsk Titanium AS, a world leader in additive manufactured titanium components, announced today that they have established an industrial scale supply chain capable of delivering high quality low-cost additive manufactured aerospace structural components.

As part of a Long Term Agreement (LTA) signed last year with Mecachrome, the two companies have collaborated to develop the industrial processes needed to manufacture aerospace grade titanium components while leveraging the cost benefits of Norsk Titanium's Rapid Plasma Deposition™ (RPD™) additive material.

"Mecachrome is extremely proud and excited to collaborate with Norsk Titanium, and be part of that journey towards the shift to production of a disruptive innovation, leading to shorter cycle times and competitive costs," said Mecachrome CEO Arnaud de Ponnat.

"Mecachrome's cutting-edge manufacturing processes have allowed for the low-cost production of FAA certified additive manufactured components," said Norsk Titanium SVP of Operations Christopher Bohlmann. "Their capability has allowed for greatly improved buy-to-fly ratios with a one hundred percent machining yield on the first production lot. Mecachrome's ability to achieve 100% yield with the extremely small machining margins of RPD™ is a testament to their capability."

The two companies continue to collaborate on cost improvement initiatives and are currently bidding on production orders from multiple aerospace customers, both in Europe and North America.

About Norsk Titanium AS

Norsk Titanium AS is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition™ (RPD™) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD™ is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com

About Mecachrome

For 80 years, Mecachrome has been a leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing and assembling of complex precision-engineered components for aircraft and automotive applications, including aerostructural and aircraft engine components, high-end automobile engine components and motor racing engines. http://www.mecachrome.com

