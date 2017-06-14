TenCompanies from Five Regions Selected for Accomplishing Ambitious Business Objectives Using the Axway AMPLIFY™ Platform

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, has launched the first annual Axway Innovation Awards, designed to recognize the most innovative digital customer projects around the globe. Axway executives reviewed and analyzed dozens of business cases resulting in a selection of winners from five different regions: US, France, Benelux, Italy and Germany. Award winners built their projects on capabilities including Real Time Analytics, API Lifecycle Management, App Development, Community Management, Integration Foundation, and File Sync and Share distinctly part of the innovative data integration and engagement platform, Axway AMPLIFY™.

During the nomination process for the 2017 Axway Innovation Awards, it was evident that many enterprises had unleashed their imagination and invented whole new ways to digitize and revolutionize their business. Several stood out as having successfully resolved business challenges using Axway technology in one or more of the following areas:

Extending the edge through digital initiatives

Driving measurable outcomes through new customer experiences

Streamlining operations via advanced analytics

Creating new, collaborative ecosystems

Transforming the customer experience via new digital initiatives

Winners were selected based on how the company addressed challenging circumstances by fundamentally reimagining how they operate, resulting in a positive impact to the company's daily operations and business. The following companies are some of the winners of the inaugural Axway Innovation Awards:

BNP Paribas Securities Services optimized the operational monitoring and controls on its processes with Axway's solution to ensure high quality customer service in a context of increased activity. TIM (Italy) TIM is using Axway's solution to provide innovative services for the developer community in Italy in order to open up new revenue streams.

"I am continuously amazed with the imagination our customers show when it comes to deploying our technology. With the Axway Innovation Awards we are delighted to recognize their efforts and creativity in building new business models that make meaningful differences to their own network of customers, suppliers, partners and employees. By improving existing IT systems and digital processes, they can deliver seamless experiences across all their virtual and physical interactions," said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions at Axway. "We are proud of our customers. Through this award, we would like to congratulate them for their creativity but also thank them for their trust and partnership in the ever-changing digital economy."

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

