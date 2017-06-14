EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.8
|2
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.7
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.6
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|5
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.9
|6
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.8
|7
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|8
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.7
|9
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.7
|10
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.7
|11
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.7
|12
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|13
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.6
|14
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|15
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.5
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|17
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|18
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.3
|19
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|20
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.3
|21
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|22
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|23
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.3
|24
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|25
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|26
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.1
|27
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.1
|28
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|29
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.0
|30
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|31
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|32
|SK Hynix
|Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|33
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.0
|34
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.0
|35
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.0
|36
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.9
|37
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.8
|38
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|39
|Goodbaby
|Consumer Services
|China
|1.7
|40
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|1.7
|41
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
|Health Care
|China
|1.5
|42
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|43
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|98.9
|Cash and other net assets
|1.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|34.9
|Japan
|20.1
|Asia Pacific
|18.3
|United Kingdom
|11.4
|United States
|9.9
|Other
|2.3
|Latin America
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|1.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|29.1
|Health Care
|15.8
|Industrials
|10.9
|Consumer Goods
|10.9
|Consumer Services
|10.6
|Oil & Gas
|10.3
|Technology
|6.9
|Basic Materials
|2.3
|Telecommunications
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|1.1
|100.0
As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,056,000.
14 June 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF