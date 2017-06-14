EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.8 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.7 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.6 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 5 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.9 6 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.8 7 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 8 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.7 9 Sanofi Health Care France 2.7 10 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.7 11 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.7 12 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.6 13 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.6 14 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.6 15 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.5 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 17 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.4 18 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 19 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.3 20 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.3 21 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.3 22 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 23 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 24 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 25 Nomura Financials Japan 2.2 26 Baidu Technology China 2.1 27 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.1 28 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.0 29 Celgene Health Care United States 2.0 30 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 31 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.0 32 SK Hynix Technology South Korea 2.0 33 DNB Financials Norway 2.0 34 Total Oil & Gas France 2.0 35 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.0 36 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.9 37 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.8 38 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 39 Goodbaby Consumer Services China 1.7 40 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 1.7 41 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Health Care China 1.5 42 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 43 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 0.5 Total equity investments 98.9 Cash and other net assets 1.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 34.9 Japan 20.1 Asia Pacific 18.3 United Kingdom 11.4 United States 9.9 Other 2.3 Latin America 2.0 Cash and other net assets 1.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 29.1 Health Care 15.8 Industrials 10.9 Consumer Goods 10.9 Consumer Services 10.6 Oil & Gas 10.3 Technology 6.9 Basic Materials 2.3 Telecommunications 2.1 Cash and other net assets 1.1 100.0

As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,056,000.

14 June 2017

