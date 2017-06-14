sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017

14.06.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 3.8
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 3.7
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.6
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
5Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.9
6CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.8
7Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
8Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance 2.7
9SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.7
10BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.7
11Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.7
12BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.6
13PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.6
14HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.6
15PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States 2.5
16Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
17Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.4
18Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
19TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.3
20BayerBasic MaterialsGermany 2.3
21TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
22East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
23NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.3
24Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
25NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.2
26BaiduTechnologyChina 2.1
27TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.1
28Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.0
29CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.0
30CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 2.0
31MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.0
32SK HynixTechnologySouth Korea 2.0
33DNBFinancialsNorway 2.0
34TotalOil & GasFrance 2.0
35CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.0
36ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.9
37WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States 1.8
38Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 1.8
39GoodbabyConsumer ServicesChina 1.7
40Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 1.7
41Shanghai Fosun PharmaceuticalHealth CareChina 1.5
42Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom 0.7
43GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands0.5
Total equity investments98.9
Cash and other net assets1.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017% of Net Assets
Europe34.9
Japan20.1
Asia Pacific18.3
United Kingdom11.4
United States9.9
Other2.3
Latin America2.0
Cash and other net assets1.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials29.1
Health Care15.8
Industrials10.9
Consumer Goods10.9
Consumer Services10.6
Oil & Gas10.3
Technology6.9
Basic Materials2.3
Telecommunications2.1
Cash and other net assets1.1
100.0

As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,056,000.

14 June 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


