THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.5 2 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.6 3 Sanofi Health Care France 3.5 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 5 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.4 6 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.3 7 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 3.2 8 BBVA Financials Spain 3.1 9 Total Oil & Gas France 3.1 10 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 11 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.0 12 Nokia Technology Finland 2.9 13 Airbus Industrials France 2.8 14 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 15 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.7 16 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.7 17 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.6 18 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.6 19 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.6 20 DNB Financials Norway 2.6 21 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 22 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.4 23 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.4 24 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.3 25 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 26 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 27 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 28 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.2 29 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.2 30 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.2 31 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 2.1 32 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.0 33 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.0 34 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 1.9 35 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.9 36 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.8 37 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.5 Total equity investments 97.7 Cash and other net assets 2.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017 % of Net Assets France 19.6 Germany 15.3 Netherlands 14.6 Switzerland 11.6 Spain 8.8 Finland 6.8 Italy 6.5 Norway 4.8 Denmark 4.0 Ireland 3.2 Sweden 2.5 Cash and other net assets 2.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 21.5 Industrials 15.9 Health Care 12.8 Oil & Gas 11.0 Consumer Services 10.1 Telecommunications 7.2 Consumer Goods 6.3 Basic Materials 5.5 Technology 5.0 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net assets 2.3 100.0

As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £432,888,000.

14 June 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP