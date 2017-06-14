sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

14.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2017

London, June 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.5
2BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.6
3SanofiHealth CareFrance3.5
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
5BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.4
6Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.3
7RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland3.2
8BBVAFinancialsSpain3.1
9TotalOil & GasFrance3.1
10TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.1
11Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands3.0
12NokiaTechnologyFinland2.9
13AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.8
14INGFinancialsNetherlands2.7
15CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.7
16ENIOil & GasItaly2.7
17DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.6
18Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
19BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.6
20DNBFinancialsNorway2.6
21Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.5
22E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.4
23LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.4
24Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.3
25AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.3
26Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.3
27Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
28Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.2
29MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.2
30Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.2
31GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands2.1
32IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.0
33OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.0
34Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland1.9
35SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.9
36TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.8
37PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.5
Total equity investments 97.7
Cash and other net assets2.3
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017% of Net Assets
France19.6
Germany15.3
Netherlands14.6
Switzerland11.6
Spain8.8
Finland6.8
Italy6.5
Norway4.8
Denmark4.0
Ireland3.2
Sweden2.5
Cash and other net assets 2.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2017% of Net Assets
Financials21.5
Industrials15.9
Health Care12.8
Oil & Gas11.0
Consumer Services10.1
Telecommunications7.2
Consumer Goods6.3
Basic Materials5.5
Technology5.0
Utilities2.4
Cash and other net assets2.3
100.0

As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £432,888,000.

14 June 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


