London, June 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.5
|2
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.6
|3
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.5
|4
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|5
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.4
|6
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|7
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|3.2
|8
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.1
|9
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.1
|10
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.1
|11
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.0
|12
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.9
|13
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.8
|14
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|15
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.7
|16
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.7
|17
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.6
|18
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|19
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|20
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.6
|21
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|22
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.4
|23
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|24
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.3
|25
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|26
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|27
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|28
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.2
|29
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.2
|30
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.2
|31
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|2.1
|32
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.0
|33
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.0
|34
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|1.9
|35
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.9
|36
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.8
|37
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.5
|Total equity investments
|97.7
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|19.6
|Germany
|15.3
|Netherlands
|14.6
|Switzerland
|11.6
|Spain
|8.8
|Finland
|6.8
|Italy
|6.5
|Norway
|4.8
|Denmark
|4.0
|Ireland
|3.2
|Sweden
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|21.5
|Industrials
|15.9
|Health Care
|12.8
|Oil & Gas
|11.0
|Consumer Services
|10.1
|Telecommunications
|7.2
|Consumer Goods
|6.3
|Basic Materials
|5.5
|Technology
|5.0
|Utilities
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|100.0
As at 31 May 2017, the net assets of the Company were £432,888,000.
14 June 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP