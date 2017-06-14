=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 14.06.2017 Publication Location: http://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ATS_Annual_Financial_Report_201617_EN. pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

