Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-14 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Tallinna Vesi (trading code TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 16, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Tallinna Vesi are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on June 14, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on June 15, 2017.



AS Tallinna Vesi will pay dividend 0.54 EUR per share on June 26, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.