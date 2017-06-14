Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica receives record order from STADA Arzneimittel AG

Press release

Lund, June 14, 2017

Enzymatica has received its largest order to date for a total of about SEK 12 million. The global pharmaceutical company STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA"), headquartered in Germany, has ordered Enzymatica's cold product ColdZyme® Mouth spray for the German, Belgian and Austrian markets for the common cold season after the summer.

The order is a result of the cooperation agreement that Enzymatica and STADA reached in February 2017. The agreement grants STADA exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute ColdZyme in Germany, the largest market for OTC products in Europe, as well as in Belgium and Austria.

"We are now beginning to see the results of our efforts to sign agreements with international distributors for the major OTC markets. The order is the largest in Enzymatica's history and is worth much more than the entire sales of SEK 9.6 million for the first quarter this year. The order confirms the commercial potential of ColdZyme and our technology platform," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

Enzymatica expects to deliver the order at the end of the summer and the revenue will have an impact on the company's third quarter sales.

STADA is a publicly-listed German company with a traditionally strong presence in Europe, especially in Germany. STADA is an international company and its five largest markets are Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy and Spain. In 2016 the STADA Group generated sales of EUR 2,139 million and had 10,839 employees all over the world.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 14, 2017 at 08.00.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a medical device company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. In just a short period of time, the company developed ColdZyme®, a unique mouth spray for colds, launched the product in eight countries and became established among the top-selling cold products (denominated in SEK) at Swedish pharmacies. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the Company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information please visit: www.enzymatica.se (http://www.enzymatica.se/).

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/160850/R/2112995/803785.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Enzymatica AB via Globenewswire

