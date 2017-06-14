Folgendes Instrument wird heute (14.06.2017) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (06.14.2017).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
T9P KYG886801060 TIANJIN PORT DEV.H. HD-10
Aus technischem Grund wird heute C-Indikatorangezeigt.
Due to a technical reason the cum-indicator is displayed today
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
