

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors await clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy.



The Fed's two-day policy meeting ends later today amid expectations the U.S. central bank will raise short-term interest rates for the fourth time in two years.



With recent inflation and growth data disappointing, investors are also looking for fresh hints on the pace of further tightening in the months to come and next year.



Asian stocks are trading mixed despite Chinese industrial output and retail sales data coming in above forecasts. Factory output grew an annual 6.5 percent in May and retail sales advanced 10.7 percent, but fixed-asset investment growth moderated in the first five months.



The dollar remained on tenterhooks and gold edged higher while oil prices fell more than 1 percent in Asian deals on API data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude supplies. The official Energy Information Administration weekly inventories report is slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks snapped a two-day losing streak as a selloff in tech stocks subsided, oil prices reversed early losses and the Fed meeting kicked off.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent to touch fresh record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.7 percent.



European markets ended Tuesday's session mostly higher as investors digested key data from Germany and the U.K. and waited for cues from a slew of central bank meetings.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched down 0.2 percent.



