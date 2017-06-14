

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to release Germany's final consumer price data for May in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.5 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8799 against the pound, 1.0864 against the Swiss franc, 1.1216 against the U.S. dollar and 123.43 against the yen.



