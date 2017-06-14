

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick plans to take a leave of absence from the company to grieve for his mother, who died recently, and to work on self, according to an email sent to his employees. A return date was not disclosed, while the company will be run by a management committee as it tries to navigate through various scandals.



Once he return, Uber board reportedly will cut Kalanick's role and will hand over some of his duties to a chief operating officer, who is yet to be appointed. The COO is said to act as a full partner with the CEO but focus on day-to-day operations, culture and institutions within Uber.



In another development, David Bonderman, a billionaire businessman and Uber Board member, resigned Tuesday from the Board after making an inappropriate comment about women at a company meeting that was called to address the harassment of women and other unprofessional conduct within the company.



In the email to employees, Kalanick said, 'During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company. I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly. It's hard to put a timeline on this - it may be shorter or longer than we might expect.'



He noted that 'the ultimate responsibility, for where we've gotten and how we've gotten here, rests on my shoulders.'



The developments come amid the release of the results of a highly anticipated probe by Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general, to look into allegations of harassment, discrimination and workplace practises.



On Sunday, Uber's board met to review the report and voted unanimously to approve all recommendations. The company also ousted Emil Michael, Uber's head of business.



Uber recently fired more than 20 employees following its internal investigation, which were said to be the first concrete steps by the company to correct its course.



