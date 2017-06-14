

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) reported that its total Group sales were up 2% with like-for-like sales flat in the 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017. In Travel business, total sales were up 8% (of which 2% relates to forex benefits from growing international business) and like-for-like sales were up 5%. In High Street business, total sales were down 4% with like-for-like sales also down 4%.



Looking forward, the Group said it continues to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in the business to position us well for the future. The Group remains confident in the outcome for the full year.



