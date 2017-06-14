

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in May after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in May, just below the 0.8 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Inflation was mainly driven by increases in the prices of cigarettes, the vehicle tax, electricity and petrol, the agency said.



Transport costs grew 2.7 percent annually in May, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent from April, when it rose by 0.3 percent. It was the first fall in four months.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent yearly in May, while it dropped 0.2 percent from a month ago.



