

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home builder Bellway Plc. (BWY.L), in its trading update covering the period from 1 February to 4 June 2017, said that sales demand in the period was strong, with a 13% increase in the reservation rate to 221 per week.



The total order book at 4 June 2017, of which 70% is contracted, stood at 5,819 homes (5 June 2016 - 5,346 homes) and included reservations with a value of 900 million (2016 - £846 million) due for completion beyond 31 July 2017.



The Board still expects that the Group will achieve an average selling price of around 260,000 pounds in the current financial year.



The Board now expects the operating margin for the full financial year to be slightly in excess of 22% (2016 - 22%), improving further upon last year's performance.



Depending upon the timing of land opportunities, the Board expects net bank debt to be less than 50 million pounds by 31 July 2017.



The Board is now confident that volume growth should approach 10% for the year ending 31 July 2017, ahead of original target.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX