

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Destatis showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 1.5 percent in May from 2 percent in April. This was the lowest since November, when the rate was 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent after staying flat in April. Both annual and monthly figures matched the preliminary estimate published on May 30.



Energy price inflation more than halved to 2 percent from 5.1 percent. Prices of goods moved up 1.8 percent and services cost gained 1.2 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, climbed 1.4 percent, the weakest since November, versus 2 percent rise in April. The rate came in line with flash estimate. Month-on-month, the HICP slid 0.2 percent as estimated.



